Charges filed in Sioux Falls crash that killed 2, injured 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Criminal charges have been filed in a high-speed crash that killed two young men in Sioux Falls more than six months ago.

Tayten Stebbins, 23, was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail Thursday evening on a long list of charges, including first-degree manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Investigators said Stebbins was going 115 mph on Arrowhead Parkway on the city's east side May 8 when he ran a red light at an intersection and crashed into a car, killing 17-year-old Javier Velasquez, of Brandon, and a passenger, 20-year-old Pascal Niyonkuru, of Sioux Falls. Two other passengers were injured, as was Stebbins and his passenger.

Velasquez and Niyonkuru, who worked together at Buffalo Wild Wings, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, witnesses told police they saw Stebbins at Eastway Bowling drinking alcohol before the crash.

Police subpoenaed Stebbins’ medical records from Sanford Hospital that showed he had a blood alcohol percentage of 0.22 about an hour after the crash, or nearly three times above the legal limit to drive, prosecutors said.

His urine sample tested positive for drugs, including cocaine and marijuana, according to court documents.

Stebbins is also charged with vehicular battery for injuring the three others involved in the crash.

