Charges upgraded for defendants in Christmas Eve slaying

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded for the defendants accused in a Christmas Eve slaying in Rapid City.

Court documents say 31-year-old Vernall Marshall was shot twice in the back on Dec. 24, 2020 after the defendants set up a fake drug buy so they could attack Marshall for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a teen related to one of the four accused in the crime.

The alleged shooter, Elias Richard, was originally charged with second-degree murder and is now charged with first-degree murder.

Kaleb Lukkes, Clint Marshall, who is not related to the victim, and Masheka Barnett were originally charged with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery.

Lukkes and Clint Marshall are now charged with aiding and abetting the murder, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Richard and Lukkes are both 21-year-olds from Rapid City while Clint is a 20-year-old from Sioux Falls. If convicted, they will face the death penalty or life in prison without the chance of parole.