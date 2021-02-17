Charging decision on South Dakota AG expected Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A prosecutor has decided whether to file criminal charges against the state attorney general for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car, another prosecutor helping with the case said Wednesday.

Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo, who helped evaluate the case, said Hyde County State's Attorney Emily Sovell will announce Thursday morning whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should face court proceedings for the Sept. 12 death of 55-year-old Joe Boever. Vargo said he does not know Sovell's plans, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Representatives for Gov. Kristi Noem and the Department of Public Safety said they were not aware of the upcoming announcement.

Public safety officials have said Ravnsborg was distracted before he drove onto a highway shoulder where he struck Boever, but they have not said what led Ravnsborg to become distracted.