Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach

Griswold said Peters also allowed a non-employee into the office during the software update “after misleading my office on the person's employment status,” she added.

Griswold's office identified the man, but refused to say anything more about who he is or why he was there. The Associated Press isn’t naming him until more information becomes available about him. He has not been charged with a crime.

The dispute is the latest illustration of how the November 2020 election that is a distant memory for many remains front and center for some far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump. A Republican-led audit of Arizona ballots has been going on for months despite any evidence to support the review.

The Colorado feud started to unfold on Monday, when Griswold announced that passwords for Mesa County's voting equipment had been posted on a far-right blog and that an investigation had been launched to find out what happened.

Griswold called the event a “a serious breach” in a statement, but said it did not happen during the past election or create any risk to state elections.