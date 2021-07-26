Combat training program prepares pilots, crews for real deal

Lt. Col. Tina Ellis, commander of the 28th Operations Support Squadron, said the training is a balance between quality and quantity for the aircrews. She said the air space at Powder River allows crews ample room to train.

Capt. Taylor Hiester, 114th Operations Group F-16 pilot with the South Dakota Air National Guard, said the exercise brings multiple weapons systems and puts them in the same piece of sky, which is a logistical challenge.

“One of the reasons the American military is the best fighting force in the world is there’s a lot of different people who’ve never met each other prior to the mission planning or never seen each other until they’re in the air,” he said. “They fly within 1,000 feet of one another and still execute the mission flawlessly without any losses.”

Hiester said it takes thousands of people to get one airplane in the air. It involves support from aircraft maintainers, airfield management, munitions and others. He said there’s a lot of trust involved.

B-1B aircraft maintenance crew chiefs Senior Airmen Seth Parries and Charlie Alevras said trust also comes from training each other like a second family.