Community bonded during historic 2011 Missouri River flood

Warford compared the flooding to the coronavirus pandemic -- a stressful time for a community that could do only so much. Area officials and residents in 2011 collaborated to fill more than 11 million sandbags and build 7 miles of levees. Deciding where to build the levees was the hardest decision he had to make, the mayor said.

“When you build these levees, not every home in every neighborhood is going to be protected,” he said. “That’s very hard for a homeowner to accept, and it’s very hard for a mayor to do because you can’t protect everybody.

“There are not a lot of easy decisions when you’re faced with a natural disaster,” Warford said. “I don’t know if there are any easy decisions other than you just have to do something.”

For the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the river system, doing something involved an unprecedented move.

With Lake Sakakawea swelling behind Garrison Dam on the river to the north of Bismarck, the agency opened the dam’s spillway gates for the first time in the dam’s history on June 1, 2011, sending a cascade of water down the concrete chute.

Using the spillway helped the Corps manage the flood, though it also necessitated repairs and prompted a study on how to make the dam safer.