WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A company announced Tuesday that it is recalling a packaged pasta dish sold in HyVee grocery stores in eight Midwestern states.

Chester, Illinois-based Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. said it was recalling HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meals produced at a plant in Steeleville, Illinois, because of undeclared milk in the product. The milk could be dangerous to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

The recall is for lots packaged in 5.2 ounce cartons that have a best by date of Feb. 8, 2024. The food was sold at HyVee and Dollar Fresh Market stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

People can return packages to HyVee stores for a refund or can discard it.

Hy-Vee is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.