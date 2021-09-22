Couple from Nebraska killed in South Dakota highway crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say two victims who died recently in a highway crash in southeastern South Dakota were from Nebraska.

The state Department of Public Safety says 75-year-old Albert Wingate and 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, of Norfolk, died a week or more following the Sept. 11 crash in Hutchinson County.

Safety officials say the driver of a pickup truck pulling an empty horse trailer tried to pass a semi on Highway 81 near Freeman, but collided head-on with the Wingates' Chevy Corvette. The couple was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Marilyn Wingate died Monday. Albert Wingate died Sept. 18. The 28-year-old pickup driver was taken to a Freeman hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

