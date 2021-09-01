Couple seeks to extend restraining order against Avon mayor

AVON, S.D. (AP) — An Avon couple is seeking to extend a temporary restraining order against their city's mayor which they accuse of fatally shooting one of their dogs.

Mathew and Ashley Counts have been granted a temporary restraining order against Mike Petrik which runs through Sept. 20. The couple is seeking to extend that order to keep the mayor away from their home for five years. The protection orders also including the Counts' five children, ages 3 to 8.

Neither Petrik nor his attorney has filed a response to the temporary restraining order. A call to Petrik Wednesday seeking comment went unanswered.

The couple claims Petrik told them he shot the dog because it was aggressive, had been running loose around town and was a threat to the community's residents, the Press and Dakotan reported.

The Counts say they left their home in Avon the morning of Aug. 21 and returned later that night to find one of their three dogs which they left tied up the yard was missing.

The couple drove around looking for the dog, posted a message on Facebook and contacted Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs. The Counts said Petrik told the sheriff that he shot the dog and burned the body.

Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering has scheduled a hearing on the petition Sept. 20 at the Tyndall courthouse.

