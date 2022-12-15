 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Police in South Dakota are investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Mitchell, South Dakota said Thursday they were investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl.

The police department said in a statement the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman arrested. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Washington state to Pine Ridge, according to the Mitchell Police Department.

The department said the man and woman had told investigators that the girl died earlier in the fall, but gave different dates, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported. The man arrested told investigators that they had not told authorities about the death because they wanted to spend more time with the girl and were concerned they would “get in trouble.”

People are also reading…

The Mitchell Police Department said both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of a child and the investigation is ongoing.

The Davison County Jail confirmed that the man and woman were being held. It was not clear whether they had legal representation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Authorities ID woman and girl killed when truck hits train

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg. The Patrol said Sunday that Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck’s driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn’t yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges, but the State Patrol is still investigating. The 43-year-old Iowa man operating the train wasn't hurt.

Former Yankton Sioux Tribe's police chief charged with fraud

The former police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has been charged by federal prosecutors with wire fraud and theft from the tribe. Federal prosecutors allege that Chris Saunsoci sought wages both from the tribe and a local ministry that was providing flood relief. He allegedly held both positions between September 2020 and 2021 and sought wages for both positions on 139 days. The U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota says Saunsoci is also being charged with misusing an SUV that belonged to the tribe this year. Saunsoci pleaded not guilty to the charges in November after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. An attorney appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it's the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system's history. The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone's operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

A massive storm blowing across the country has spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas. Tornados also left two people missing in Louisiana. Meanwhile, much of the central United States braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest. Some tornado damage was reported in Oklahoma. Authorities in South Dakota and Nebraska shut down interstates due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds. The severe weather threat also continues into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000

Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000

Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture only add to the toll of this year's ongoing outbreak that has prompted officials to kill more than 53 million birds in 47 states. Several other bird flu cases have been confirmed this month in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri and Colorado. Officials say the virus doesn't represent a significant threat to human health, but the outbreak has contributed to rising prices of eggs, chicken and turkey.

Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives'

Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives'

Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets were wiped out from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation by poisoning campaigns, disease and the loss of prairie where nomadic tribes once roamed. Now students from the tribal college are helping reintroduce the small predators to the northern Montana reservation with guidance from elders and outside wildlife groups. As extinctions of animals and plants accelerate, tribes with little money are trying to re-establish imperiled species and restore their habitat. The work parallels growing calls to “rewild” degraded natural systems. Plague periodically wipes out Fort Belknap's ferrets, and half its foxes may have died or fled. But tribal members say they’re committed to rebuilding species with deep cultural significance.

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana and several others have been hurt as a destructive storm system has kicked up tornadoes in the South. Sheriff's deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, after a tornado on Tuesday and a woman was found dead Wednesday west of New Orleans after an apparent twister there. The vast and volatile storm system is crossing from coast to coast, and hundreds of miles to the north, the system has delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with snow and ice for days and push up the East Coast into New England.

SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist

SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist

South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020, when the protest seeking return of the Black Hills to Lakota control escalated into a scuffle with law enforcement. The charges included robbery and assault of a law enforcement officer. Court documents show that prosecutors filed the dismissal Nov. 18. Tilsen said in a statement Tuesday that the dismissal shows the charges were “bogus from the start.”

OSHA probes worker's death at Sioux Falls packaging facility

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a Sioux Falls packaging facility. The Argus Leader reports that OSHA its investigators are speaking with employees and the owner of Bell Inc. to find out what happened. Details about what happened and the identity of the employee were not immediately released. In a statement, Bell Chief Operating Officer Ben Arndt wrote that the company was saddened by the loss of the employee and will cooperate with the investigation. Arndt said that employee safety is a top priority.

US blizzard expected to impact millions in Rockies, Midwest

US blizzard expected to impact millions in Rockies, Midwest

A massive winter storm blowing toward the center of the United States on Monday is threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding. The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” Across the Rockies and into the northern Plains and parts of the Midwest, people were warned to prepare for blizzard-like conditions. Those farther south in Texas and Louisiana could see severe hail, winds and tornadoes by Tuesday. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered caribou, emblem of biodiversity crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News