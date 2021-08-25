Court says feds must improve health care for Rosebud Sioux

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The federal government must provide competent, physician-led health care to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The Argus Leader reported the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a 2-1 decision upholding a 2020 South Dakota District Court decision.

The tribe sued in 2016 in the wake of problems at the Indian Health Service hospital on its reservation. The emergency room had to close and patients were diverted to hosptials 50 miles away in Winner, South Dakota, or Valentine, Nebraska. The hospital's operating hours also were cut and other services, including surgeries, were diverted.

The tribe argued an 1868 treaty requires the U.S. government to provide a physician as well as a residence for him or her.

“We do not aim to assign any greater responsibility to the government than the circumstances of this case, and the treaty at issue here, require,” Judge Ralph Erickson of North Dakota wrote for the majority in Wednesday's opinion. “In this specific case, the government must do better.”

Judge Jonathan Kobes wrote in dissent that the treaty was intended to provide a doctor who would teach the tribe how to provide their own medical care.

“I conclude that no one — neither the government nor the Sioux — understood the treaty to require a signle physician to take care of every tribe member's health needs for centuries to come,” he wrote.

