COVID-19 pandemic cuts into car dealer's showroom inventory

“We’re sending lots of pictures, lots of videos,” Prostrollo said. “We’re being honest about the condition of the vehicle.”

By doing this, they have accommodated buyers who were hesitant about visiting the dealership, touching vehicles others might have touched or being people around people. Prostrollo’s has worked to keep both staff and customers safe by sanitizing vehicles, whether on the lot or brought in for service, but has also been willing to go the extra mile.

As a result, their sales area has expanded. With people doing more online buying, they have sold and delivered vehicles to buyers as far away as St. Louis, Missouri, and New Mexico. In the case of the New Mexico buyer, Prostollo’s had not only the desired model but also the color the buyer’s wife wanted.

“With the low inventory, people are doing what they need to do to get the vehicle they want,” Prostrollo said.

Vehicle prices have been affected by the shortage, but not significantly. Deals are less likely to be cut simply because there is always a buyer willing to pay the asking price, according to Prostrollo. Too, late model used vehicles are holding their value because of the shortage of new cars.