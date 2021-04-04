 Skip to main content
Custer State Park sees first bison calf of season
AP

Custer State Park sees first bison calf of season

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — The first bison calf of the season has been born in Custer State Park.

The calf was born Wednesday, KELO-TV reported. It’s the first of 475 calves expected to be born at the park this year.

The park saw about 450 bison births last year. The average number of births in the past five years has been about 425.

This year’s calves will grow the park’s herd to about 1,450 bison. The oldest bison in herd this year was 22 years old, said Kobee Stalder, the park's visitor services program manager.

The prime calving season runs from mid-April through mid-May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

