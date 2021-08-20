 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily virus cases reach 6-month high in South Dakota
0 Comments
AP

Daily virus cases reach 6-month high in South Dakota

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Daily coronavirus cases on Friday topped 300 for the first time in over six months in South Dakota as a fresh pandemic wave appeared to build.

The Department of Health reported 304 virus cases, while hospitalizations and deaths remained the same from Thursday. COVID-19 hospitalizations — currently at 125 — have roughly tripled in the last two weeks. Over that time period, the state has seen case counts spike by 270%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. However, the number of cases per capita in that time has remained one of the lowest in the country.

Health officials said they were not surprised to see cases rise in the state after they had dropped during the spring and early summer, the Argus Leader reported.

“To see the trends come from the East Coast, down to the southern parts of the country and then up the middle of the country, we did expect to see the virus spread that way,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

About 56% of people eligible for a vaccine have completed their immunization, health officials reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into Chilean boy's life

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News