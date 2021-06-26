Dakota State University cyber camp attracts 5 relatives

MADISON, S.D. (AP) — Enthusiasm is contagious. Nowhere is that more evident this week than at GenCyber Co-ed Camp at Dakota State University. Of the six Madison students in attendance, five are related to one another.

“I’ve gotten most of my family to come,” said Enoch Martin, who is attending the camp for the third time.

The first year he attended, Martin was the only Madison student to do so. This year, he is joined by his brother Calvin and his cousins Grant Hasleton, Nathan Hasleton and Addy Meyer. Maggie Engebretson is also attending.

In a conversation which vacillated between enthusiastic wonder, serious reflection and amusing quips, Martin talked about his experience at the camp which is hosted at DSU annually. Part of a nationwide initiative funded by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation, the camps are intended to inspire “the next GENeration of CYBER stars,” which gives the camps their name.

DSU piloted the program in 2014.

“It was literally a bar napkin idea,” said Kyle Cronin, program director.

The university now hosts three GenCyber camps -- one for high school students in grades 10-12, one for teachers and one for middle school girls.