Dakotas officials weathering ups and downs of oil industry

Yet, the Williston Basin is an area to be showcased, according to Ness.

“What it’s really all about is showcasing that our asset here is still a top asset anywhere you go in the world,” Ness said. “The Bakken is going to be developed and we’re going to have to survive these upturns and downturns.”

“Waking up every day knowing the federal government is trying to crush you doesn’t help. But as a state we’ve got to stand up and be stronger,” Ness said.

Ness noted a motion by the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation (Three Affiliated Tribes) “standing up strongly with the State of North Dakota” to continue the use of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), which flows north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation that straddles the Dakotas.

Mark Fox, tribal chairman, in a sworn statement for documents filed in court last month, stated he opposed any shutdown of the pipeline which transports to market more than 60% of oil produced on the Fort Berthold Reservation. A shutdown would be a loss in revenue to the tribe exceeding $160 million in a year and $250 million in two years. A large percentage of the tribe’s budget comes from oil and gas revenues and royalties.