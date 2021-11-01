 Skip to main content
Death of man whose body found near Rapid City investigated

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a suspicious death near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a suspicious death near Rapid City.

A passerby reported finding a body in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 16 and Wilderness Canyon Road about 7 a.m. Monday, according to officials.

The death of the man is considered suspicious, authorities said. An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office and Rapid City Police Department are both working on the case.

