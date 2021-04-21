Debris pile apparent source of wildfire near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says no criminal charges are expected as a result of a large wildfire west of Rapid City..

A debris pile is believed to be the source of a fire that burned about 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers) in late March. Department spokesman Tony Mangan said the owner of the property where the debris pile was located has a valid burn permit.

At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed in the Schroeder Road fire, the Argus Leader reported. More than 150 personnel responded to the fire that caused more than 400 people to evacuate their homes near Rapid City and closed Mount Rushmore.

During the investigation, authorities conducted interviews with residents of the property and other witnesses with potential knowledge of the fire, Mangan said.

