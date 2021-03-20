 Skip to main content
Defendant pleads not guilty in fatal Rapid City stabbing
AP

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Box Elder man has pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City last summer.

Barry Allman, 30, is charged in Pennington County with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Lance Baumgarten.

Allman entered the plea Friday during his first court appearance, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Witnesses say Allman stabbed Baumgarten in the chest at a Rapid City apartment on Aug. 6 after becoming mad at him, according to an affidavit from the Rapid City Police Department.

They said Allman accused Baumgarten of faking his injuries, threatened to shoot him, threatened others with his gun and said he would dump Baumgarten in the Badlands if people didn’t bring him to the hospital, according the affidavit.

Allman was arrested for the homicide near Wanblee the next day by Oglala Sioux tribal officers.

