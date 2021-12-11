Dell Rapids fire forces family from home

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (AP) — A fire early Saturday caused heavy damage to a home in Dell Rapids.

Firefighters responded to the home just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The family evacuated the home and one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, KELO-TV reported.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department says the family is staying with relatives.

