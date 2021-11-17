Dentist accused of domestic abuse give up dental practice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls dentist accused of choking his wife in a domestic abuse case has given up his dental practice.

Cale Slack made his first court appearance Tuesday on a felony aggravated assault charge and four misdemeanor assault charges.

A conviction on the felony charge carries up to 15 years in prison.

Slack has been a dentist in Sioux Falls since 1997. However, Slack has agreed with the South Dakota Board of Dentistry to stop practicing in light of domestic abuse charges filed against him, KELO-TV reports.

According to prosecutors, the alleged abuse took place in September.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens says the defendant is accused of hitting, punching and choking the victim Sept. 25 and two days later breaking her car window as she waited to pick up children outside a middle school.

Slack's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0