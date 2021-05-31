Dentist donates care, helps college students during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls dental practice is helping students take a bite out of their college expenses.

Rebecca Tjeerdsma is a junior working toward her engineering degree at Dordt University. She says the pandemic has brought on some financial burdens, but through a new program though a local dental clinic, she’s getting by.

It’s fair to say that the COVID-19 pandemic took a bite out of Rebecca Tjeerdsma’s college experience.

“It has taken something from everyone: whether that is financially or even, like, a relative,” Tjeerdsma said.

About 13% percent of South Dakotans have student loan debt and more than one thousand residents with unpaid student loans. Siouxland Oral wants to help ease that burden, KELO-TV reported.

“We know that our local students have had to shoulder an impossible task of remote learning and affording school during the pandemic, so these folks are also worried about paying for a necessary dental procedure,” George said.