Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Rapid Valley home
AP

  • Updated
RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennington County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Rapid Valley man who allegedly raised a gun toward deputies and civilians.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in the driveway of a residence in the Rapid City suburb, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

“Early information indicates that he was suicidal and intentionally provoked the confrontation with law enforcement to engage in the shooting," Thom told the Rapid City Journal.

The man’s name has not been released.

The incident began with a 911 call about an unwanted subject at a Rapid Valley home, Thom said. The caller said a relative was intoxicated and physically and verbally fighting with family members.

The sheriff said four deputies arrived at the home and discovered that the man had gone back to his house. The deputies went to the man’s house where they found him in the driveway holding a long gun, Thom said.

A sheriff's office release said the deputy shot at the man after he “leveled the gun in the direction of people on scene and ignored commands to drop the gun." Deputies provided aid to the man but authorities have not said where he died.

The four deputies and neighbors who were outside the home at the time were not hurt.

