Developer in tax fight over former Air Force base housing

The Hunt Companies’ development of Antelope Ridge, formerly known as Centennial Estates, presents unique challenges to state tax laws. A complex history on the housing project includes intervention from the U.S. Air Force to provide for a public-private partnership to build housing within Ellsworth Air Force Base.

In the late 1980s, the U.S. government set aside 235 acres of land within the boundary of Ellsworth to build base housing. In April 1990, Hunt Companies entered into a 40-year land lease to build 828 housing units for base personnel and their families. The agreement also required Hunt to build all the infrastructure, including roads, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, parks and storm drainage systems.

During the first 20 years of the development, the U.S. Air Force was responsible for the management and maintenance of the property since it was located within Ellsworth’s secure fencing and gates. Meade County provided an assessed value of the property while it was within the boundaries of Ellsworth and the U.S. government would have been responsible for any payments of property taxes, if those payments were made.

A preliminary review of records by the Journal has not revealed any tax payments by the U.S. government for Antelope Ridge. The Journal is still in the process of reviewing records and court documents.