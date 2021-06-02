Developer in tax fight over former Air Force base housing

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — A series of lawsuits against Meade County for nearly a decade’s worth of tax assessments of a housing development near Ellsworth Air Force Base may be heading toward a resolution.
The Meade County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to begin negotiations to resolve the lawsuits filed by Hunt Companies, Inc., an El Paso, Texas, company with a leaseholder interest in the 235-acre Antelope Ridge housing development, pending dismissal of the court cases.
The lawsuits, which span back to 2012, claim Meade County overvalued the leaseholder interest of 828 housing units built by Hunt in the 1990s on land owned by the United States government. In later lawsuits, Hunt Companies began claiming that their leaseholder interest is exempt from taxation since they were built on government land.
According to court records, the most recent lawsuit was filed on Nov. 3, 2020. In that complaint, Hunt Companies claim they should receive a “full refund of all property taxes assessed and paid” since the entire interest is tax exempt.
The last payment for the 2019 tax year from Hunt Companies was paid under protest to Meade County on Oct. 6, 2020. Court exhibits show the check was for $270,221.90. It was one of two payments for 2019 taxes made, totaling $540,443.80 in taxes paid for the year.
However, in May 2019, the South Dakota Supreme Court issued an opinion affirming a circuit court decision that Meade County’s denial of abatement and refund for taxes overpaid in 2012, 2013 and 2014 was justified. The high court agreed that Meade County overvalued Hunt’s leaseholder interest, but made no ruling on whether or not Hunt’s interest was also tax exempt.
The Hunt Companies’ development of Antelope Ridge, formerly known as Centennial Estates, presents unique challenges to state tax laws. A complex history on the housing project includes intervention from the U.S. Air Force to provide for a public-private partnership to build housing within Ellsworth Air Force Base.
In the late 1980s, the U.S. government set aside 235 acres of land within the boundary of Ellsworth to build base housing. In April 1990, Hunt Companies entered into a 40-year land lease to build 828 housing units for base personnel and their families. The agreement also required Hunt to build all the infrastructure, including roads, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, parks and storm drainage systems.
During the first 20 years of the development, the U.S. Air Force was responsible for the management and maintenance of the property since it was located within Ellsworth’s secure fencing and gates. Meade County provided an assessed value of the property while it was within the boundaries of Ellsworth and the U.S. government would have been responsible for any payments of property taxes, if those payments were made.
A preliminary review of records by the Journal has not revealed any tax payments by the U.S. government for Antelope Ridge. The Journal is still in the process of reviewing records and court documents.
However, the South Dakota Constitution states, “The property of the United States and of the state, county and municipal corporations, both real and personal, shall be exempt from taxation.” While it is unclear if Meade County billed the U.S. government for property taxes on Antelope Ridge for the first 20 years, court documents show the county did not assess taxes for Hunt Companies’ leaseholder interests during that time.
By 2006, the Air Force ceased making most repairs or performing maintenance on the housing, court filings show, and because of the terms of the lease Hunt Companies was not permitted to repair or maintain Antelope Ridge.
In August 2011, Hunt Companies took over management of Antelope Ridge for the final 20-year term of the 40-year land lease. Per the terms of the agreement, Hunt was required to close the military checkpoint access to Antelope Ridge and relocate 1.25 miles of Ellsworth’s security perimeter fence.
This caused the housing development to be divided into two portions and closed off direct access to Ellsworth. Court documents show the action “destroyed all access to, and rental of, 38 of the housing units.” It also allowed Hunt to begin renting the remaining units to civilians, since the majority of the property was outside of Ellsworth’s secure perimeter fence.
The land, however, still belongs to the U.S. government.
Court records show the Antelope Ridge development was in a dilapidated condition after the Air Force ceased maintenance and upkeep. Hunt spent more than $18 million to rehabilitate the property.
For the 2011, 2012 and 2013 tax years, Meade County assessed the value of Antelope Ridge at $35,731,200. The county also sent its first tax bill to Hunt Companies.
When Hunt Companies began managing the housing development in 2011, Meade County assessed property taxes in 2011, 2012 and 2013 based on a valuation known as the “fee simple value,” instead of a leaseholder interest valuation.
According to the Dictionary of Real Estate Appraisal, fee simple value is, “Absolute ownership unencumbered by any other interest or estate, subject only to the limitations imposed by the government powers of taxation, eminent domain, police power, and escheat.”
Since the land is owned by the government, Hunt Companies does not hold absolute ownership of the property.
Hunt Companies paid the full taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014, without invoking their rights under the pay-and-protest provisions of South Dakota law. That stipulation would have allowed Hunt to pay the amount billed and then protest the assessed value within 30 days. If it was determined that the tax was wrongfully collected in whole or part, Hunt could receive a refund.
According to court records, Hunt challenged the county’s property tax valuations by appealing to the Meade County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners rejected Hunt’s claims.
Hunt Companies appealed the valuation to the circuit court, filing separate cases for each of the three years. Those appeals were consolidated into one case. The consolidated appeal did not address the constitutional question of whether or not Hunt Companies leaseholder interest should be tax exempt since Antelope Ridge is build on government property.
The Fourth Judicial Circuit Court found that Meade County made an error in over-assessing Hunt’s leaseholder interest by using the fee simple value of the property. The court found that the assessed value should be reduced to not include the value of the land and the depreciation of the property after the Air Force ceased maintenance and upkeep.
In the circuit court’s June 2016 ruling, it reduced the assessed leaseholder interest value by more than half — $14.1 million in 2012, $15.5 million in 2013 and $15.1 million in 2014. The court also ruled that Hunt was not entitled to a refund for those tax years because they did not pay under protest.
Hunt Companies appealed the circuit court’s ruling to the South Dakota Supreme Court. In the appeal, lawyers also asked the court to examine the constitutional question of whether or not Hunt should be exempt from taxes since the development is on government-owned land.
On May 1, 2019, the state Supreme Court upheld the circuit court’s decision to reset the assessed valuations. Justice Janine Kern, who wrote the majority opinion, said Hunt Companies’ constitutionality argument wasn’t presented properly before the Supreme Court or the circuit court.
In the majority opinion, Kern wrote, “We express no opinion here on the question of whether the leasehold interest was, in fact, taxable.”
Justice Steven Jensen filed the dissent. He said the circuit court had previously determined the assessments were invalid. Jensen wrote that Hunt qualified for the tax exemption since the structures are built on government-owned property. He also said the company was entitled to request a tax refund.
Hunt Companies continued to file lawsuits against Meade County in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 regarding the tax bills — this time invoking their rights under the pay-under-protest provision of state law, and claiming the property is tax exempt. Those suits are all pending.
Former Meade County Treasurer Susan Boadwine, who was named in the lawsuits and notices of appeal in her official capacity as treasurer, submitted her resignation on March 23, with an effective date of May 1. Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer also submitted her resignation on May 11, effective May 31. Schieffer was named in a May 15, 2020, notice of appeal filed by Hunt Companies.
It is unknown if the resignations are related to the lawsuits.
Following a lengthy executive session on Tuesday, the Meade County Commission voted unanimously to begin negotiations to resolve the lawsuits pending dismissal of the court cases.
