Development nearly rebuilt after 2011 Missouri River flood

The Larsons pointed to the changes over the years — new utilities, roads, trees, parking pads and even playground equipment. No cleanup could begin until the water receded, meaning little major work could commence until 2012, Doug said.

“Really, it was the middle or end of September (2011) before the flooding ended,” he said. “We did a lot of cleanup. The debris was mostly trees, and we had help with cleanup. Then we had to rebuild all the utilities. It was sad.”

The expanded beach during this year’s drought marks a sharp contrast from the flood water that ravaged most of the development during the 2011 event.

The sandbagging efforts at the time sought not only to keep out flooding but also to offer any bank stabilization, Doug said.

“If you (previously) saw the shoreline, it gradually sloped way out. After the flood, it dropped 14 feet straight down because of the bank erosion,” he said. “Right out by the light pole, the sandbags were 7-8 feet high, and the water still went over it.”

The surprise was not only the quick arrival of the flooding but also its massive power and duration, Linda said. The combination of factors made recovery much more difficult than any other disaster, she added.