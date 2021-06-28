Disability services funding boost isn't full fix, gives hope

Watkins said the high number of vacancies are due to a result of the high demands of the job, and the industry's struggle to compete with the private sector. Both LifeScape and Black Hills Works are using the extra money to increase wages and make the jobs more appealing.

But industry experts say the size of this year's funding boost shows just how far behind past Legislatures have been in keeping funding for community support providers in line with the true costs of providing services that the state is obligated to pay. From 2009 and 2021, these community support providers received an annual average increase of about 1.5%, far behind rises in inflation and the cost of living.

The Department of Human Services is now required to do rate modeling updates at least every five years to keep up. That work is going on this summer. Watkins and Sioux Falls Rep. Chris Karr are optimistic it will identify efficiencies for community service providers, find deficiencies in the rate model the state’s been using for more than a decade, and build on the increase made in this year’s budget.

“The state really got behind us this year and came up with a number that was just fantastic,” Watkins said. “It doesn’t solve the problem, but it certainly moves the needle and gives everybody hope.”

