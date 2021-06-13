Divers recover body of 10-year-old boy in river near Hudson

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the body of 10-year-old boy from a river near Hudson, in southeastern South Dakota.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted a release on its Facebook page about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, stating that a dive team had located the body. No further information has been provided.

"We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Our sympathies are with the family and the first responders who assisted in the recovery,” the statement said.

Earlier posts referred to law enforcement efforts as a “large scale rescue operation.” The posts did not state where exactly the incident occurred, how he went missing, the cause of the boy’s death or when rescue efforts initially started, the Argus Leader reported.

