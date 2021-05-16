Downtown Sioux Falls visitors react to mask-free guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Many people who were strolling downtown in South Dakota's most populous city over the weekend say the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding masks is good news.

The CDC earlier in the week put out new recommendations that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks in most situations. And many people in Sioux Falls were not wearing face coverings.

“I think it’s a great idea, get people back to normal," Wade Wilkie, an Iowa resident, said Saturday. “I think it’s great for businesses. I own a small business myself and I think it’s wonderful for that.”

Dina Lantzer said she was happy to move to Sioux Falls from Minnesota in part because of the strict COVID-19 restrictions in South Dakota's neighboring state. She called ditching the masks “a fabulous idea,” KELO-TV reported.

"I’ve never worn a mask, so I just don’t agree with the mask rules in the first place, which is one of the reasons why we moved to South Dakota,” Lantzer said.