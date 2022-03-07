Dozens gather in Sioux Falls to support Ukraine community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Dozens gathered in the parking lot of a Sioux Falls church Sunday afternoon to show support for the Ukrainian community amid the ongoing violence from the Russian invasion in that country.

Alla Kureninova was among those outside the First Congregational Church. She told the crowd about the experiences of her mother in Ukraine since the invasion Feb. 24.

“When I told my mom that we’re getting together here in Sioux Falls halfway across the world, my mom said, ‘I’m crying from how much our pain hurts everyone else,’” Kureninova said during a vigil organized by South Dakota Voices for Peace, the Argus Leader reported.

“It’s everyone’s pain right now, and we’re not gonna stop getting together and talking about it until it’s over,” she said.

Kureninova said her family members in Sumy, a town in northeastern Ukraine, sleep in shifts due to gunfire and the persistent threat of air raids.

“That’s what they do to keep their families safe and to keep themselves safe," she said.

Russia announced yet another limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing criticism from Ukraine and others.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued to pummel some cities with rockets even after the announcement of the limited cease-fire.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

