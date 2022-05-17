 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Draft report finds Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a legislative report that finds Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020

  • 0
Noem Daughter Meeting

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. A board that investigates complaints against South Dakota officials is scheduled to take up a pair of ethics complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem in May 2022, including that she improperly interfered with a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday will consider a legislative report that finds Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter received preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020.

The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee last year probed into the certification process for Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters after The Associated Press reported the Republican governor had called a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers in the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency had moved to deny her the license.

Peters received another opportunity to demonstrate she could meet federal standards and received her license four months later. The draft report that will be considered by lawmakers Wednesday states that the extra opportunity deviated from established protocol.

“This was outside the requirements,” the report states. “Kassidy Peters should have waited the required six months and reapplied for this level.”

People are also reading…

Shortly after Peters received her license in 2020, the agency’s director, Sherry Bren, was pressured to retire. She eventually received a $200,000 settlement to withdraw an age discrimination complaint.

Noem's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the draft report. She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The draft report is silent on whether Noem's actions were appropriate during the episode. The House earlier this year also rejected a Republican-sponsored resolution criticizing the governor's actions.

However, a separate government body, the Government Accountability Board, is currently considering a complaint against Noem.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in SD

A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a larger Minnehaha County drug bust involving 11 pounds of methamphetamine and seven other defendants. According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car. He also admitted he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money. 

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

 Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico, when a car in which she was riding attempted to avoid the power lines on the roadway and was struck by a semi. Three others in the vehicle, including Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos, were injured. Campos said he and the other three weather specialists came to to know each other through professional conferences and courses.

Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while two people in South Dakota died as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.

Child killed in drive-by shooting on Pine Ridge Reservation

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a child on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Tribal officers say the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday on  U.S. Highway 18 in Pine Ridge. Witnesses say the vehicle shot at the home and left before officers arrived. Law information officials are asking for information from the public. No further information has been released.

Crew safe after fighter jet slides off South Dakota runway

Authorities say the crew of a South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet that slid off the runway while landing at a Sioux Falls airport is safe. The jet from the 114th Fighter Wing slid off the runway at Joe Foss Field about 2:43 p.m. Wednesday after returning from a routine training mission. Emergency crews responded to the scene. Guard officials say they are putting together an interim board to investigate the incident. No further information was immediately available.

Some SD wildlife populations decline due to ongoing drought

The ongoing drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state’s wildlife. The U.S. Forest Service says the grouse population in the Fort Pierre National Grassland has declined by 15% in 2022, largely because of the dry conditions. The total grouse population has averaged around 300 since the mid-1980s. Over the last twenty years, both greater prairie chicken and sharp-tailed grouse populations have primarily remained stable or have grown. Duck production is expected to decline because natural wetlands and stock ponds need water. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a little more than 76% of South Dakota is experiencing some kind of drought. 

Air Force preparing Ellsworth air show after 7-year hiatus

Military officials are preparing to put on an air show at Ellsworth Air Force Base for the first time in seven years. The Rapid City Journal reported Friday that the Ellsworth Air & Space Show is set for May 14 and May 15. The show will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the base north of Rapid City as well as the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid and the 75th birthday of the Air Force. The show will feature a science booth and flyovers by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team. COVID-19 forced officials to scuttle plans for the 2020 and 2021 shows. 

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO enlargement: Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek membership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News