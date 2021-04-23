Driver killed in 1-car crash near Whitewood in eastern S.D.

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A 49-year-old woman has in a one-vehicle crash east of Whitewood in western South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2002 Mercury Sable was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0