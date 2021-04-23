 Skip to main content
Driver killed in 1-car crash near Whitewood in western S.D.
AP

Driver killed in 1-car crash near Whitewood in western S.D.

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A 49-year-old woman has in a one-vehicle crash east of Whitewood in western South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2002 Mercury Sable was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

