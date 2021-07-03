 Skip to main content
Driver strikes man on moped in Sioux Falls and flees
AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls say they are looking for a driver who struck a man on a moped Saturday and fled the crash scene.

According to authorities, the 41-year-old Sioux Falls man operating the moped was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured.

The individual who struck the man about 9:30 a.m. was driving a red Ford Escape SUV, officials said. The investigation continues.

