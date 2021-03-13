Drought conditions may impact Missouri Basin management

The next week doesn’t contain any forecast of major precipitation, Kluck said. However, any moisture could provide relief with dry conditions and wildfires in parts of the basin, he said.

“Later in the seven-day period, there is another (weather) system across the northern part of the basin but nothing to write home about,” he said. “We hope this accumulates in the mountains and we can tamp down the dust and wildfires in the dry areas where they desperately need something before it gets too warm.

The 8- to 14-day outlook calls for below-normal precipitation in Montana, Wyoming and the plains. Looking ahead to March-May, much of the basin could continue seeing above-average temperatures. He foresees a fading of the La Nina weather pattern, which generally favors cool and wet weather.

“We’re trying to avoid going into spring, and especially summer, with this kind of pattern. The only thing summer does is dry things out more, and summer is hotter,” he said.

“We’re hoping for a good spring and a wet season across the Missouri Basin, especially the upper basin and Colorado. But the drought outlook isn’t favorable. The precipitation folks are saying there isn’t going to be a lot of change through the end of May.”

