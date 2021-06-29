 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drought relief: Noem signs order allowing mowing in ditches
0 Comments
AP

Drought relief: Noem signs order allowing mowing in ditches

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A state of emergency order signed Tuesday by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will allow producers to begin mowing ditches for hay.

A Department of Transportation rule prohibits mowing ditches in eastern South Dakota until mid-summer primarily to provide cover for pheasant chicks. Noem said the mild winter and early spring has put most of the pheasant hatch “well behind us.”

Reports for the upcoming pheasant hunting season “look fantastic,” Noem said.

“Growing up on the family ranch, I know how difficult it can be to feed cattle during dry times,” Noem said “This increased flexibility will allow producers to immediately gain access to hay for their livestock."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Combating back to school anxiety post-COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News