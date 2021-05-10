Drought shows no signs of easing up throughout Dakotas

The state has received widespread precipitation over the past two weeks, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

“Combined with recent cooler temperatures, it has been enough to slow down drought degradation,” the National Weather Service said in a drought update issued Wednesday. “However, soil moisture remains well below average across the majority of the state.”

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 83% of topsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture, and 81% of subsoil as being in those two categories -- both up from the previous week. Ranchers’ hay supplies were rated 54% short or very short, and stock water supplies were 74% in those categories, also higher over the week.

Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month declared a statewide disaster. The State Water Commission has reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program. The state Agriculture Department has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov and www.nd.gov/ndda.