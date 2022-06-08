Ducks Unlimited, feds to restore South Dakota grasslands

Rapid City law enforcement officials say police shot and wounded a woman after she tried to run over an officer following a failed traffic stop and chase. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says the incident began about 4 a.m. Tuesday after officers unsuccessfully attempted to pull over the silver Mitsubishi sedan for an unspecified equipment violation. Police tried several tactics to stop the vehicle, the last of which involved an attempt to block it with a squad car. Hedrick says the woman than drove in the direction of an officer, who fired several rounds at the car. The woman is being treated for several gunshot wounds. Her condition is not known.