Editorial Roundup: South Dakota-Advisory

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month. Officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday that the 200-pound skull fossil is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous. The skull was discovered in Harding County, South Dakota, where several other other T. rex skeletons have been found. Sotheby's experts say two large puncture holes in the skull are evidence of a big fight, probably with another T. rex. It's not known if that fight is what killed the T. rex.
Residents of Nebraska have approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections. The measure was one of several decided Tuesday that could affect the way votes are cast in the next presidential election. Arkansas voters defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have raised the threshold to pass future ballot initiatives. A proposal to expand early voting passed in Connecticut and was leading in Michigan. The measures were among 130 state ballot issues. Others touched on contentious policies such as abortion rights, marijuana legalization, gun rights and gambling.
A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes. The artifacts will be officially handed over during a private ceremony. The items include weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing. Several of the items are thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota. The items had been held by the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there. Noem said they’d be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But newly released records from the National Guard show that in their two-month deployment, the South Dakota troops didn’t seize any drugs and sometimes went days without encountering any migrants at all. Noem justified the deployment and a widely criticized private donation to fund as a state emergency because of drugs making their way across the southern border to South Dakota. But the records cast doubt on whether the deployment was effective in addressing that.
Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin have both coasted to election victory, keeping Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats in the GOP column. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin is now poised to become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats were on the ballot Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe shook up the state’s political scene by announcing this year that he planned to step down before his term was finished. Mullin defeated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, while Lankford beat political newcomer Madison Horn, a Democrat who is not related to Kendra Horn.
Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has won reelection to his third term representing South Dakota’s only U.S. House district. He won easily in a race in which Democrats didn’t field a candidate. The 46-year-old Republican’s only competition, Libertarian Collin Duprel, didn’t report raising or spending any money in the campaign.
Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states. An analysis of campaign finance data by The Associated Press shows that marijuana legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Entities associated with the existing marijuana industry have provided the bulk of the money in every state except North Dakota, where a national cannabis advocacy group is the top donor. The New Approach advocacy group also is the main backer of a Colorado initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem enjoyed a large reelection margin as she continued to angle for national prominence from her small state. The large win seemed to be proof of the popularity of her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, but as she enters her second term, she will face challenges. Noem is looking to enact a historic tax cut and fend off attempts to soften the state’s abortion ban. But she will be working with Republicans in a Legislature that has not always been on board with the governor.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is planning a reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state. Meanwhile, her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state’s largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls. The dueling campaign rallies on Monday evening centered on the areas where each candidate is expecting to draw large numbers of voters. Republicans have nearly doubled Democrats on voter roles in South Dakota, but Smith said he was hoping to carry Sioux Falls with enough votes to buoy his chances of an upset on Election Day.
Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota has won reelection to a fourth term. He will return to the Senate and is expected to make a bid to become the next GOP leader. Thune cruised to victory in South Dakota with a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs. He is the second-ranking Senate Republican, and he is seen as a potential pick to someday succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell.
