Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

It’s fair to say that the COVID-19 safety precautions that have been drilled into us the past year have had a huge effect. Things like staying socially distant, washing hands, covering your coughs and wearing face masks were bound to bolster our defense against influenza.

Another likely factor is the push made since last fall to get people vaccinated against the flu, citing it as one way to keep your body’s defenses up and to avoid exposure to COVID-19. As a result, more than 190 million flu shots have been administered this season. Oddly, it’s difficult to determine the efficacy of this year’s flu vaccine to prevalent strains because of the other defensive measures people have taken, which have limited exposure.

This may lead to one negative consequence about the lack of activity this flu season: It may make it more difficult for researchers to formulate a flu vaccine for next season. Scientists usually gauge what flu strains are dominant this season and use that information to devise what will be a greater threat next season. “But there’s not a lot of (flu) viruses to look at,” Brammer admitted.