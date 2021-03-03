Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

However, as lawmakers at the District 18 cracker barrel in Yankton noted Saturday, the proposed delay seems unnecessary. As Rep. Ryan Cwach noted, other states have been able to prepare for such a change in a much shorter period of time. Also, Rep. Mike Stevens, who admitted he didn’t support IM 26 last November, said the sweeping support for the measure means an overwhelming majority of voters demanded action in a timely action, i.e., as stated in the measure’s language.

The problem in delaying the implementation of IM 26 is that it falls too neatly into a perception that the state is dragging its feet in order to undercut the measure. Seeing what’s happened with Constitutional Amendment A — which in effect finds parties prompted by certain state players to sue the state and force the state to defend a law that, it appears, the state itself is trying to dismantle — does not offer much encouragement that what’s happening (or not happening) with medicinal marijuana is on the level. At least, that’s the perception, fairly or unfairly, even though advocacy groups were the ones who proposed this compromise.