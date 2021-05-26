Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. May 24, 2021.

Editorial: YSD Makes It To The Finish Line

When the Yankton School District ended its 2020-2021 school year last Thursday afternoon, it felt like a major milestone. And perhaps it was.

The district made it through nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic — including what has proven so far to be the worst two months of the crisis last fall — without having to close down the schools and shift to online learning. Given that the pandemic wiped out the entire fourth quarter of the last school year and online learning remained an option for students for the 2020-21 term, making it to the finish line was really an accomplishment.

This was noted in a special school board meeting held at noon last Thursday to discuss, among other things, the district’s masking policy. This also happened to be the last day of school, and board Chairperson Sarah Carda mentioned that the district had made it that far with only a couple of hours to go before classes dismissed for the summer. That remark seemed telling, reflecting the touch-and-go aspect of the school’s scheduling at times this past year.