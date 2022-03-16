Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. March 14, 2022.

Editorial: The AG Inquiry And External Pressures

The investigation into South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is in the hands of a House select committee weighing the evidence to determine whether articles of impeachment are recommended. The committee is expected to make its report when the Legislature convenes for Veto Day later this month, with the House then scheduled to meet on April 12 to consider impeachment.

At this point, the process needs time and patience.

What it doesn’t need is external pressure applied by the governor and by others who may or may not be part of a coordinated campaign on this process.

Ravnsborg is under investigation for his actions in connection with a fatal 2020 accident that killed a pedestrian on a Hyde County highway. The details have been reported several times.

That includes last week when Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price sent a letter (that was also announced in a press release) to Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch on the eve of the House committee’s next meeting. The letter encouraged lawmakers to consider all the facts and evidence in the case while formulating a recommendation. The letter included some detailed information that, Price said, proved that Ravnsborg was “unfit” to serve as attorney general.

The timing of this letter, of course, was curious and clumsy.

Or, it was “unfortunate,” House Democratic leader Rep. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) said in response to the letter. “It muddies the water.”

This prompted the select committee on Thursday to send a “cease and desist” letter to the office of Gov. Kristi Noem for “attempting to taint the information out there,” Gosch said.

The letter does seem to be part of a pattern.

The governor started calling for the attorney general’s resignation last winter, releasing videos from his interrogation that were eventually pulled because they could have potentially compromised Ravnsborg’s ability to receive a fair trial. Other pressure has also been applied from what may or may not be unrelated sources. Several weeks ago, committee members received robocalls originating from Ohio demanding Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The governor’s office denied any connection with the calls. Price’s letter materialized last week, and over the weekend, there were reports of digital billboards in Sioux Falls calling out House lawmakers by name in demanding Ravnsborg’s impeachment. Dakota News Now and KELO of Sioux Falls have attributed the billboard to the “Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions,” a Virginia-based group set up to “generate support for Governor Noem’s agenda.”

It’s hard to see all this as independent or coincidentally timed.

But even if they aren’t somehow tied together as a coordinated effort to pressure lawmakers, they represent something intrusive and unwarranted in this process.

“It’s disgusting and it’s just a poor way to allow the process to run out,” Gosch said last week in response to Price’s letter, calling out Noem’s efforts to pressure the committee “very calculated.”

Many people have formed opinions on this situation, but it remains up to the House committee to weigh the evidence and to eventually recommend how to proceed. District 18 Reps. Ryan Cwach and Mike Stevens, who are both members of the committee, have said they are working their way through voluminous amounts of information in the process. This would suggest patience is needed while the due diligence is performed.

The committee must be allowed to finish its work and make its recommendation, and it must do so minus outside pressures.

The more such pressure that is applied in the Ravnsborg case, the less it becomes about the attorney general. And would be an unfortunate turn, veering more toward politics and power and away from justice.

