Madison Daily Leader. March 19, 2023.

Editorial: Hats off to DSU women’s basketball

The Dakota State University women’s basketball team has capped off perhaps the best season in their storied history.

The Trojans set a school record for most victories in a season (29) and advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA national basketball tournament, farther than any other team in DSU’s history. In the tournament, the Trojans eliminated teams that had 20-game, 15-game and 23-game winning streaks.

This is from a team that started the season 0-3 as it adjusted to losing valuable players from the year before, including conference Player of the Year Jessi Giles. But head coach David Moe kept calm the whole time. We remember him remarking last summer that the team would go through an adjustment period, then be in good shape. The team delivered, winning 29 of their next 32 games.

The DSU women’s basketball team has a tremendous history, winning titles in three different conferences and qualifying for the national tournament multiple times. Before Moe, almost all of the coaching victories belonged to Judy Dittman, recently retired from DSU’s administration, and Jeff Dittman, DSU’s current athletic director.

From a fan’s standpoint, the 2022-23 Trojans team was exciting to watch: shooting well, pushing the tempo, rebounding well and avoiding turnovers.

Beyond basketball, the players on this year’s team are stellar. We’ve found them to be polite and pleasant when meeting them around Madison and gracious with fans after both losses and victories. And we understand they do well in the classroom, too. The two players from DSU on the All-Tournament national team are computer science major Savannah Walsdorf and biology major Elsie Aslesen.

We tip our hats to the DSU women’s coaches, players and staff, not only for this year’s on-court success but for the all-around excellence of the women’s basketball program.

