Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 1, 2022.

Editorial: Food Tax Repeal And The Possible Details

Monday’s District 18 legislative forum in Yankton touched on several points, but one issue presents an unusual set of challenges.

That would be the repeal of South Dakota’s food tax, which was the first question posed to the four House and two Senate candidates during the Interchange/Yankton Thrive forum.

It’s unusual because the matter has been debated for several years and briefly made a significant breakthrough in last winter’s legislative session when it surprisingly passed the House. The repeal has been championed by Democrats for years, but it always ran into a wall of Republican opposition. But that wall vanished in the House and the measure was passed, sending the bill to which it was attached back to the Senate for reconciliation. However, Senate Republicans refused to even set up a committee to consider the measure, which killed the bill without so much as a debate.

But this fall, Gov. Kristi Noem, in the midst of a reelection fight against Democratic State Rep. Jamie Smith, announced she would support a food tax repeal, which would result in a tax cut of approximately $100 million. Smith has been a longtime proponent of the repeal.

However, as was pointed out in Monday’s forum, there are details regarding the repeal, such as which foods would and wouldn’t have the tax repealed. There is also a big question of how the state would make up the $100 million loss in revenue.

The conversation among candidates about an issue that, it seems at the moment, both sides agree upon (to varying degrees) revealed interesting nuances and a lot of uncertainty.

As we’ve noted here before, South Dakota is one of just a handful of states that still taxes food, which is a regressive tax that hits the poorest residents the hardest.

The concerns about how South Dakota might make up for the shortfall are important, for it can have ripple effects on several other areas of the budget.

What’s missing are the details, which also includes the benefits, or stimulus, of what such a tax cut can have on state revenues. It stands to reason that the money not spent on food will likely be spent on other things, which would also generate sales tax revenue.

And there are questions on implementation, such as what types of food would have the tax repealed and what foods may not. Perhaps even a question of whether a repeal should be phased in over two or three years needs to be considered.

We’ve also mentioned previously that the repeal of the food tax appears closer to reality than ever before in this state. Monday’s candidate discussion made it clear that the final steps toward that end are tricky and consequential, and they must be weighed carefully.

