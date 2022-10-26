 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 25, 2022.

Editorial: South Dakota Economic Picture And A Balancing Act

South Dakota’s budget situation appears rather bright heading into the final two months of 2022.

Members of the state’s Council of Economic Advisors met Monday to go over the revenue situation, according to KELO. The meeting convened with the governor’s annual budget address only about seven weeks away.

The council members heard a glowing report. A summary of the first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2023 found the state’s revenue 13.3% above estimates. This comes after the state ended fiscal year 2022 on June 30 up 12.2%.

As with the municipalities that are also showing big revenue reports, inflation is no doubt helping to fuel some of this rise.

But it doesn’t appear to be the only factor.

For instance, tourism enjoyed another banner year, said Jim Terwilliger, Gov. Kristi Noem’s commissioner of finance, with overall numbers returning to pre-COVID pandemic levels. (If you recall, the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area actually thrived during the pandemic, as it provided a safe means of getting away from things. While those numbers dropped slightly this year, they remained strong.) Overall, tourism has proven itself to be the state’s sturdiest industry, being able to produce in practically any situation.

Agriculture, the state’s No. 1 industry, held its own despite the weather and fickle markets. KELO reported, “South Dakota farm income has been running at highs this year (at levels) not seen since at least 2013.”

All this suggests that South Dakota’s economy is in good shape as we head toward the next budgeting cycle.

But none of this would indicate that the state’s checkbook (if that’s even the right metaphor to use in this age of cashless digital transactions) is going to open up this winter when the Legislature is in session.

The inflationary issues impacting everybody everywhere remain a wild card. As we saw with the Yankton County Commission last week and the Yankton City Commission Monday, inflation generates higher revenue and, conversely, higher costs. As Terwilliger told KELO, “To be frank, it’s been challenging to be a revenue estimator recently. And it’s going to be challenging for the next year or two.”

In short, nothing is ever guaranteed. What will be needed from lawmakers is the ability to balance the many needs and wish lists with the current economic uncertainties and realities of this post-COVID (mostly… we hope) phase. If state spending goes off on a tangent — which, given historical performance, would be mind-blowingly out of character — it could create painful vulnerabilities. But so, too, could a more likely possibility of pulling the reins too tight and choking off needed investment and growth, all for the sake of saving for a rainy day (which also feels like an ill-fitting metaphor these days).

No matter the economic outlook, the management skills and expectations are always the same. We’ll see what December and legislative work next winter bring.

END

