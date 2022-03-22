Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. March 21, 2022.

Editorial: Yankton Transit And Manpower Issues

We often tend to notice some of the most vital services in our community only when they aren’t there or have to alter their ability to serve us.

That currently applies, in a way, to Yankton Transit, a nonprofit transportation service. It’s not disappearing, but Transit officials announced last week that they will be ending morning bus routes involving the transportation of children to school for the remainder of the school year. This becomes effective March 28.

Yankton Transit is facing the same issue that many businesses and other nonprofits are dealing with these days: the lack of manpower. In this case, it’s the overall lack of drivers to cover all the potential routes. There are 14 drivers currently available to handle various shifts, but the service has lost more than 150 hours of manpower since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, and that shortfall is forcing Transit officials to focus on their priorities.

On top of that list are community members — often, the elderly or disabled — who rely on Yankton Transit for transportation to medical appointments or other needs.

“We have been denying medical rides, and that’s heartbreaking when you can’t give someone a ride to a medical appointment, and they don’t have the funds to pay for a taxi ride,” Terry Kirchner, Yankton Transit operations manager, told the Press & Dakotan last week. “It really hurts when we have to tell people, ‘No.’”

Yankton Transit’s cost of $2.50 per ride is a fraction of what cab services charge, and the monetary difference can greatly impact those on fixed incomes.

This is a vital service that this nonprofit agency provides. It’s one many of us take for granted.

Yankton Transit has provided its services for others, too, and that includes parents sending kids to and from school. (Fortunately, the change in morning service will not affect the afternoon bus schedules.) The service can also be a key component when the community hosts major events. For instance, Yankton Transit logged thousands of miles last September while working with the world archery tournaments here. Transit’s ability to reliably shuttle archers to and from other towns to Yankton was essential to the success of the tournaments, which brought global attention to the community.

So, when this service has issues, it impacts a lot of people.

What Yankton Transit needs now are bus drivers willing not only to be trained and get licensed, but also to interact courteously with customers and offer them assistance, if its needed, in using the buses. And that could allow for the return of expanded services.

Transit officials are hopeful that issues can be resolved to allow it to resume morning school transportation this fall.

In the meantime, while they seek more drivers, we can get a better focus on what this relatively simple service truly means to our community.

