Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. June 14, 2022.

Editorial: The AG Bows Out: What’s Still At Stake

Perhaps the decision by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg not to seek reelection this year wasn’t too surprising — although, given his resolute stand on the matter in the face of public scrutiny and gubernatorial pressure tactics the last 21 months, it may have caught some people off-guard. It certainly didn’t come with a definitive public declaration. Hints of Ravnsborg’s decision had been swirling around for days until a television reporter emailed the AG late Friday to get a firm response, and Ravnsborg confirmed he had decided not to seek renomination at the Republican Party’s state convention at the end of the month.

That was the latest twist in this long, tragic, painful, frustrating tale that began in September 2020 when a vehicle driven by Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian, Joe Boever, along a dark highway in Hyde County.

The incident and its aftermath have been well chronicled, and it will all be spotlighted again next week when Ravnsborg, who became the first South Dakota elected official to be impeached, stands trial in the Senate for his actions after the crash.

One certainty is that Ravnsborg’s decision not to seek reelection removes a considerable amount of political drama from the summer air. The Senate trial is scheduled to wrap up just two days before the GOP state convention, at which the party will choose its nominee for attorney general, among other state offices. If Ravnsborg had remained a candidate and had been acquitted by the Senate, party delegates may have faced an intriguing situation. Now, that potentially uncomfortable intrigue is gone.

Some may also conclude that Ravnsborg’s decision not to seek reelection makes the Senate trial mostly anticlimactic. And perhaps for sheer drama, it has been rendered so.

But the stakes remain important. The trial will assess the attorney general’s actions in dealing with a legal situation in which he was the focus. While a House committee recommended last winter (on a party-line vote) that charges not be filed, the House impeached Ravnsborg anyway by the slimmest of margins. Now, the Senate is tasked to determine the merits of the matter amid the mixed signals coming from the lower chamber. Since convictions require a two-thirds majority of Senate votes, how that body weighs the evidence and Ravnsborg’s actions will be something many South Dakotans will be watching. It also figures to establish some precedent for the future.

The trial will probably mark one of the last acts in the public portion of this matter (although civil proceedings and professional penalties may await). As such, it will likely provide — fairly or unfairly — a lasting image that people will carry forward about the system of justice for elected officials in this state. And, after all we’ve witnessed throughout this ordeal, what happens next week could say a lot on that front.

