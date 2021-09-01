Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Black Hills Pioneer. August 28, 2021.
Editorial: Use compassion concerning COVID-19 vaccine
The arguments for and against the COVID-19 vaccines run the gamut from pro- and anti-vaxxer camps to political affiliation.
But if all of us are to survive this pandemic, let’s have a little compassion.
The back-biting makes calm, sensible discussion nearly impossible without being chastised. Could we just discuss the facts without making people ashamed to ask reasonable questions?
For months, South Dakota Department of Health officials have said COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and the best hope of ending the pandemic.
Yet as of Friday, hundreds of thousands of South Dakotans who are eligible for the vaccine had not received one. The South Dakota Department of Health says 62% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose.
That is not because of a shortage of vaccine or a lack of places to get the free shots as was the case when the vaccines were first introduced.
Every eligible South Dakota who wants a shot can get one.
Heck, Gov. Kristi Noem even got one. And former President Donald Trump has encouraged people to get the shot.
Noem said time and again that she is not against getting vaccinated. She’s against the government mandating that people get vaccinated.
Noem posted a video on her Facebook page this week encouraging every South Dakotan to choose to get vaccinated if they want to.
“That’s your choice. And it should be your choice. Government shouldn’t be mandating it to you,” she said.
In the video, Noem goes on to say that she opposes President Biden’s “illegal vaccine mandates.”
Noem said she doesn’t believe business owners should be mandating that their employees get vaccinated.
“If I start telling South Dakotans how to do business, it will destroy the freedom that made out state so strong in the first place,” she said. “Frankly, I don’t think that businesses should be mandating that their employees be vaccinated.”
Some hesitate getting the vaccine because they believe there hasn’t been enough research done on its effectiveness or side effects. However, on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for the Pfizer vaccine.
There are still also pockets of folks that believe the whole COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax, or that it is blown out of proportion and not as deadly as the media says it is, or that the best way to achieve herd immunity is for everyone to get infected. These are not theories being promoted by the medical or research community.
Local doctors, epidemiologists, and healthcare facility representatives have been consistently telling us over the last several months that the vaccine is the best line of defense against serious illness, hospitalization and death. Masking, social distancing, and avoiding large contained crowds also helps reduce the rapid spread of the virus.
It’s up to each one of us to determine who and what information we think is valid, and then decide what to do with that information going forward. We are very fiercely independent people in this country, and many of us put a very high value on the right to make our own personal medical choices, without being told what to do. But we also need to admit that this is unlike any other virus we’ve dealt with in the past, and those same choices we claim we are making for ourselves, may very well negatively impact others in a serious way. They may even help this virus mutate and spread if we aren’t careful.
Talk to your doctor. Do your research. Make the best choice for you, and maybe with a little compassion you will consider what’s best for those around you also.
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 30, 2021.
Editorial: Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG
Based on what we now know, and perhaps on what we’ll never know, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should resign.
We now know Ravnsborg’s fate in the judicial process after his involvement in a traffic accident a year ago next month that killed a pedestrian in Hyde County. The attorney general took a plea deal last week just before his trial was to begin.
We have known about numerous details — ranging from the vague to the grisly — that have been tied to this case and have haunted our imaginations for months.
We know he faced charges only in regard to how he operated his vehicle, not in causing the death of Joseph Boever, who reportedly had been walking along the side of the road on the dark night of Sept. 12 when he was struck by Ravnsborg’s vehicle.
We know Ravnsborg entered not-guilty pleas to the misdemeanor charges and, at one point, his lawyer attempted to make Boever’s mental health the crux of the defense, an attempt that was dismissed by a judge.
We know that, shortly after that effort was scuttled, Ravnsborg agreed to a plea deal that will keep him out of jail. He will pay $500 plus $3,742 in court costs. So, we’ll never know how a jury would have weighed the evidence.
We know today that Ravnsborg has pointed to “partisan opportunists” who have “manufactured rumors, conspiracy theories and made statements in direct contradiction to the evidence all sides agreed upon.”
Thus, we know, as Gov. Kristi Noem pointed out last week in also calling for the AG’s resignation, that Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility for this situation, despite the fact that he is both the top attorney and top law enforcement officer in South Dakota.
The attorney general has lost the respect of much of the public and, quite possibly, many of the law enforcement personnel under him.
Based on what we know of him when Ravnsborg was a Yankton attorney, there can be little doubt that this incident has had a deep impact on him — how could it not? But his actions since the incident have seemingly focused much more on legal maneuvering and political calculus rather that a sense of public responsibility, humility and contrition.
His actions have not been those of an attorney general elected by the people, but as a defendant looking for any angle to save himself.
His actions also suggest his political ambitions are still intact.
He has shown little remorse, at least outwardly, as he strives to put all this behind him and, perhaps, to take control of the public narrative.
But it’s not so easy. Among many other things, Ravnsborg will still have to reckon with a civil lawsuit, and he may still face impeachment by the Legislature.
And people will remember.