Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

It’s up to each one of us to determine who and what information we think is valid, and then decide what to do with that information going forward. We are very fiercely independent people in this country, and many of us put a very high value on the right to make our own personal medical choices, without being told what to do. But we also need to admit that this is unlike any other virus we’ve dealt with in the past, and those same choices we claim we are making for ourselves, may very well negatively impact others in a serious way. They may even help this virus mutate and spread if we aren’t careful.