Yankton Press & Dakotan. March 7, 2023.

Editorial: Bill’s Defeat Affirms Power Of Voters

The defeat of a bill that would have effectively made it more difficult for people to put an initiative on the state ballot is a victory for the public and their power to create change in South Dakota.

House Bill 1200 would have reconfigured the demands for getting an initiated measure placed on a ballot by mandating that petition drives for initiatives must get a certain percentage of signatures from each county. According to South Dakota Searchlight, that would have required getting about 1,000 signatures from each legislative district.

The bill passed the House by a 47-22 margin last month, but it was derailed last week when a Senate committee banished HB 1200 to the limbo of the 41st day of the 40-day session, effectively killing it.

On the face of it, HB 1200 might seem to make sense. It could be argued that a statewide measure should have a certain level of support from around South Dakota in general, which would include gathering signatures from each of the state’s 35 legislative districts.

But the measure would place more burden on those seeking to put an initiative on the ballot. It would require considerably more coordination of strategies and, notably, much more cost in mobilizing workers to fan out across the state to gather a sufficient number of signatures from each district.

The bill seems to be part of an ongoing effort by some lawmakers to make it more difficult for the public to get involved in the lawmaking process. This included last year’s proposed Amendment C, which would have raised the passage of initiated measures from 50% plus one vote to a 60% supermajority.

Not surprisingly, this effort isn’t unique to South Dakota. Bloomberg News reported last year that several states, including South Dakota, had been pursuing measures to make it tougher for the public to get items on the ballot or to make it easier for lawmakers in some states to overturn voter-approved measures.

“It is a death by 1,000 cuts,” Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, told Bloomberg News. “Very rarely do we see an attack on our democracy that is an outright ban on voting or on ballot measures.”

The rejection of HB 1200 affirms the power of voters to affect change in our laws. It likely won’t be the last attempt, however, and the people must remain vigilant.

