Yankton Press & Dakotan. April 17, 2023.

Editorial: Noem’s Executive Order And A Broader Audience

Make no mistake on this: An executive order signed by Gov. Kristi Noem last week to “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans,” as she described it, wasn’t really about or for South Dakotans.

Otherwise, the executive order, which would prohibit many state government agencies from dealing with businesses that are determined to discriminate against “a firearm-related entity,” would have been signed at the state capitol in Pierre before a group of South Dakota gun enthusiasts and advocates. It would still look like a political stunt — what doesn’t these days? — but at least it would be political theater aimed directly at South Dakotans, the very people who elected and reelected Noem as governor.

Instead, this executive order was signed at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual forum in Indianapolis. In fact, she signed the order on stage during her speech, where she was joined by NRA CEO (and notable non-South Dakotan) Wayne LaPierre.

“South Dakota is setting the standard for the most Second Amendment-friendly state in the nation,” Noem declared.

But she didn’t declare it to you, South Dakotans.

The governor made that statement and signed this executive order elsewhere, in a distant national spotlight and in front of a crowd that would make up a portion of her political base should Noem decide to run for president.

Thus, this measure really isn’t about South Dakota.

In fact, an NRA-backed measure very similar to this was introduced during the 2022 legislative session, KELO reported, but it was defeated in the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee. It was opposed by the South Dakota Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of South Dakota and other business-advocacy groups — entities that are mostly based here and work for South Dakotans.

So, this executive order could be seen not only as a piece of political calculus but also as an end-around to defy the Legislature. (It does appear state lawmakers may take up the topic of this executive order again during the 2024 session.)

This episode is reminiscent of when the governor pushed through a bill last year banning trans athletes from competing in girls’ sports, after which Noem immediately began running a national television ad touting her leadership. It didn’t matter that the issue rarely comes up here and there was already a protocol in place to deal with it. It needed to be politically useful. This action, too, was meant for a broader audience, not really for South Dakota consumption.

This has become Noem’s style. It could be called her governing style rather than her campaign style, but it seems there is little difference.

Madison Daily Leader. April 17, 2023.

Editorial: Could it really happen? Paying high school athletes

There was a time when a good athlete in high school had a chance to earn a scholarship to college, just for playing a sport. Then came O’Bannon vs. NCAA, a lawsuit that resulted in a ruling that the NCAA’s long-held practice of barring payments to athletes violated anti-trust laws, thereby allowing college athletes to be paid.

Now it appears it’s heading to South Dakota high schools.

Last week, the South Dakota High School Activities Association at its meeting tabled a constitutional amendment describing how athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness. Currently, the SDHSAA constitution says that an athlete’s image or a personal appearance cannot be used to promote a commercial or profit-making event, and the amendment was intended to clarify rules allowing payments.

We believe the SDHSAA should reinforce its current rules to support the ideology that South Dakota high school athletes remain amateurs.

In fairness, the tabled amendment is intended to prevent the inevitable corruption that will come with paying high school athletes as professionals. The proposed amendment would have set standards, for example, that would prevent payment for certain performance, such as how many points are scored, winning or losing games (which could attract gamblers to work with high school athletes to fix games) and students could not endorse alcohol, tobacco, vaping, controlled substances, gambling, banned athletic substances or other illegal substances or activities.

For some people in America, sports have become the most important thing in young people’s lives, well above academics, social development, faith lives or other activities. Parents spend tens of thousands of dollars to boost their children’s skills in sports, while traveling to locations on weekends and during the summer.

Talented athletes are already raised in the public eye far above students who succeed in the classroom or other activities.We believe the emphasis on youth sports has already passed a reasonable tipping point, and paying high school athletes like professionals will make a bad situation worse.

If the proposal were to pass, schools would be responsible to police violations of the policy. Larger high schools in South Dakota may need to hire a “compliance officer” in the Athletic Department to monitor cash deals. Is that a good use of taxpayer funds intended for education?

We think high school athletes should remain amateurs, and we should prevent them from earning payments for their athletic prowess.

